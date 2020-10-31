Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 50.8% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.