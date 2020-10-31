Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VB opened at $157.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

