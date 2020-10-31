Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,403 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

