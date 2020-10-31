Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $292.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average is $275.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

