Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 465,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 260,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

