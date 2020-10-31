Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

