Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 753 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

