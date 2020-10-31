Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CDW by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CDW by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in CDW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.42. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

