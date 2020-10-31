Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 224.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 771.1% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $92.69 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

