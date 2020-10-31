Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 177,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.