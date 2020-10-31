DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PMMAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser cut Puma to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Puma alerts:

PMMAF opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.