DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

1COV stock opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Tuesday. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €47.17 ($55.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.99.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

