Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd Buys 1,000 Shares

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00.
Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
