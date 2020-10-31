Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $109,800.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

