Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $109,800.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
