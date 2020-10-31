eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $64.00 at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

