eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

eBay stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after acquiring an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

