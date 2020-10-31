Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

