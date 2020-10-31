Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.00

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 640384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.76 million and a P/E ratio of 53.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ekf Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

