Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,659,402 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Elastic by 143.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 513,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 301,877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Elastic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Elastic by 16.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Elastic by 1,614.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

