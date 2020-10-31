Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

