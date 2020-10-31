EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.36-1.56 EPS.

EME stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

