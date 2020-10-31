EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.36-1.56 EPS.

EME stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.