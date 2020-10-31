Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $64.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

