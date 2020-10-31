Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9,202.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 348,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344,729 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 723,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

EMR stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.