Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a PE ratio of 545.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

