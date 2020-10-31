Encana (TSE:OVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Encana (TSE:OVV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

OVV opened at C$12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.03. Encana has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$24.28.

Get Encana alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.56%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.63.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.