Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.79-0.90 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.