Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Encore Wire stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Wire by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

