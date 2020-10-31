Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.41 ($9.89).

Enel SpA has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

