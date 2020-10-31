ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of E opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. ENI has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that ENI will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

