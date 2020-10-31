Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.