Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $414,000. AXA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 283.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 39,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

