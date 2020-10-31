Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Entergy has raised its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.