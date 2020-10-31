Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE:EZT) Short Interest Update

Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE:EZT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE EZT opened at $25.22 on Friday. Entergy Texas has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Get Entergy Texas alerts:

Entergy Texas Company Profile

There is no company description available for Entergy Texas Inc

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Texas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Texas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.