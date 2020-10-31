Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.00

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 374502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on EQN. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.67 ($2.71).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.79. The stock has a market cap of $414.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

