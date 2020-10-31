Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$104.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2020 earnings at $10.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

EQB opened at C$85.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.59. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 13.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,716.90. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total value of C$213,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,390,845.60. Insiders have sold a total of 12,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,488 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

