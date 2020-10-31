Equitrans Midstream Co. (ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 13th

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

