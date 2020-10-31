Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. DA Davidson cut Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.81. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 504.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

