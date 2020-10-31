Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Sell

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.45.

NYSE:EQR opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

