Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

ESNT stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

