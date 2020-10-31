Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

