Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETTYF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.