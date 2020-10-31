Ethereum Gold Market Cap Reaches $282,429.07 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $282,429.07 and $8,662.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00205562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.01199141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

