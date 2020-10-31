Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

ETSY stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $113,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,320.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

