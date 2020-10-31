Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $74.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $80,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,245,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

