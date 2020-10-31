Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.