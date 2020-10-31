Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

