Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Shares of RE stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

