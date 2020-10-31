Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.
Shares of RE stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.