Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

