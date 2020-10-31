Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Research analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Exterran by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exterran by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

